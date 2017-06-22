Lauren Bushnell Reveals JoJo Fletcher Reached Out After Ben Higgins Breakup

When you find love on reality TV, sometimes, the only person who can relate to it is someone else who found love on reality TV. According to Us Weekly, after her breakup with fiancé Ben Higgins, Lauren Bushnell got a call from his ex, JoJo Fletcher, for an unexpected heart to heart.
"She reached out, which was really sweet," Bushnell told Us Weekly. "Her and I talked before and I shared that we were having struggles. She texted me the day that the news or whatever broke just to check in, which I thought was really nice. We talked a little bit."
This may come as a surprise to members of Bachelor Nation, since Bushnell and Fletcher were both vying for Higgins' affections during his season as the Bachelor. Plus, a major plot point between the two contestants involved Higgins telling both women that he'd fallen in love with them. Ultimately, Higgins chose Bushnell and the couple had a spin-off show, Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?, and Fletcher would go on to become the Bachelorette and face a group of suitors vying for her heart.
Bushnell explained to the magazine that she never harbored any resentment towards Fletcher over Higgins' confession. Instead, she focused on his side of the story.
"I had such a hard time trying to understand and put myself in his shoes," she told Us in 2016. "And finally was like, 'I will never understand. I will never be the Bachelor.'"
She added that she'd always been open about her relationship with Higgins, both on their spin-off and with friends and family, Fletcher included. After everything, nobody can find common ground unless they'd gone through the whole rigmarole of The Bachelor — it just so happens that Bushnell and Fletcher managed to stay supportive after all the drama.
