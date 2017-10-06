It Sounds Like Lauren Bushnell Regrets Rushing Things With Ben Higgins

Lauren Bushnell's views on marriage have changed significantly — but given her experiences, that's pretty understandable.
Bushnell did an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday night, and the former Bachelor contestant wasn't afraid to get honest about what she's learned from her breakup with Ben Higgins. And it sounds like in future relationships, she definitely wants to take her time with things.
"I do see a future with him but I want to be 1,000 percent sure before I get engaged and even more sure before I get married," Bushnell wrote of her current boyfriend, Devin Antin. "And for me, that takes time. I've learned a lot of things in the last couple years and this is a big one. Marriage is such a special and sacred thing that should never be rushed."
Unfortunately, being rushed is a key component of the Bachelor franchise. It hasn't always worked out for its contestants. Of course, in some Bachelor Nation cases, the short time frame between dating and engagement has worked out just fine.
Higgins and Bushnell announced their breakup in May, after starring in the reality series Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?.
"It was more so the emotional connection that fizzled," Bushnell told People of her relationship with Higgins in June. "We were just stressed and tired physically... Emotionally, I just felt like it wasn't there anymore."
Bushnell also revealed during the Q&A that she and Antin met on Tinder. They didn't start dating officially at first, she explained, until she moved to L.A. and they reconnected.
As for Higgins? He's still navigating life post break-up. In a new episode of his iHeartRadio show "Almost Famous," which he co-hosts with Ashley Iaconetti, Higgins says that he hasn't moved on from his last relationship yet.
It's totally understandable that Bushnell wants to take things slower outside the Bachelor-verse. It sounds like things are going well for her and Antin. But don't expect engagement news anytime soon.
