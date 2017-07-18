"He recommended you take a considerable amount of time in this part of life where you're exiting out of a breakup and you're broken to find yourself, to fill yourself with things that are good, to fill yourself with friendships and to fill yourself with healthy habits and your faith and prayer and meditation," Higgins said of the pastor. "I am forcing myself to get to know myself better, to find myself a little bit, to figure out who I am now. Once I do that — I don't know when that is — hopefully I'll have somebody then in my life who will tell me they love me, and I'll know it."