Even when contestants leave of their own accord — as Higgins did Tuesday night — the goodbye is limp. Last Monday night, Jacqueline Trumbull, a PhD candidate on season 22 of The Bachelor, left the show because she didn't see a future with Arie Luyendyk, Jr. She cried probably twice as much as Higgins, crouching outside Luyendyk's hotel room with her hands in her impressive hair. Trumbull's goodbye wasn't that sad, though, in part because it made sense. She has a PhD to finish, and Luyendyk had only just taken her out on her first date. Her tears looked like the product of indecision more than anything else. She couldn't decide if she wanted to stay on this strange television show or if she should fly home to New York City, where she could finally pick up a book without getting in trouble. (Contestants on The Bachelor and related shows aren't allowed any forms of entertainment aside from each other.)