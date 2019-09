Ben Higgins & Lauren Bushnell Have A New TV Gig — & It's Adorable

The stress surrounding the couple's wedding was the main focus of Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? During the course of the show, Higgins revealed that he wasn't keen on a televised wedding, and the pair entered couples therapy only months into their relationship. They ultimately canceled the wedding but kept the engagement. Months after the show ended, the two maintain that they're still engaged and madly in love, despite frequent reports that they aren't doing so hot. In February, Higgins responded to these rumors with an Instagram of the two in Jamaica, where they got engaged.