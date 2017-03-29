Ben Higgins & Lauren Bushnell Have A New TV Gig — & It's Adorable

Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell rolled up their sleeves and tried their hand at being bona fide reality TV stars this summer with Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? Try as they might, though, the show's first season was not that successful. That doesn't mean they won't take another whack at it, though — the engaged twosome will be hosting an upcoming special called Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings, Entertainment Tonight reports. The special, which will air on May 7 on Freeform, will be a tour of dreamy weddings and proposals at various Disney destinations around the world. Translation: 90 minutes of fairy tale wedding porn.
Advertisement
The show appears to be a partnership between Freeform and Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings, a wedding and honeymoon planning service that specializes in Disney-filled ceremonies. The service provides a "Disney Wedding Planner" to supervise all the dream details — usually, the weddings take place in one of the franchise's many locations. When Freeform first announced the special in February, network executive Karey Burke said in a statement to Us Weekly, "We're looking forward to presenting a special that showcases the magic, romance, and imagination involved in making couples' dreams come true with Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings." Allegedly, the destinations will include both Disneyland and Disney World as well as the Disney cruise ships.
All this talk of weddings and Ben Higgins begs the question: When is old Benny H. going to seal the deal with Bushnell? This May 7 special seems like an awfully convenient place for the two to enjoy a lovely (and Disney-themed) televised wedding. Could surprise nuptials be in store? In our ideal world, yes. However, based on Higgins and Bushnell's latest update, a wedding is far in the future — if it's going to happen at all.
The stress surrounding the couple's wedding was the main focus of Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? During the course of the show, Higgins revealed that he wasn't keen on a televised wedding, and the pair entered couples therapy only months into their relationship. They ultimately canceled the wedding but kept the engagement. Months after the show ended, the two maintain that they're still engaged and madly in love, despite frequent reports that they aren't doing so hot. In February, Higgins responded to these rumors with an Instagram of the two in Jamaica, where they got engaged.
Advertisement
"No need to respond often to rumors or 'fake news' but the feeling I have in this picture is the same feeling I have for this girl today," the reality star told fans. "We have entered into a world where rumors will exist. We know that, but just know as @laurenbushnell celebrates her birthday tomorrow I am still extremely lucky to be able to share life with her and be by her side."
In March, Bushnell shared similar sentiments in her birthday post to Higgins, 29. "Happy birthday babe!!!!!" she wrote. "I'm so thankful for this life together. Although sometimes rocky you always hold my hand and support me through it, always with a smile on your face. You deserve the world, especially today."
Clearly, the two seem to be madly in love. (And who are we to question their romance? We don't know jack.) This talk of "rockiness," though, seems to indicate that a televised wedding isn't in their immediate future. At the very least, these Bachelor lovebirds will witness and host a few lovely weddings this May on Freeform.
Advertisement