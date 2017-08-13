Update: It's on now, Bachelor Nation. After her previous IG story reveal, Lauren Bushnell has shared her first post featuring Devin Antin.
To caption the photo, Bushnell simply wrote "Dibs."
That's about as Instagram official as it gets. Guess it's not happily ever after for Bushnell and former Bachelor Ben Higgins.
This story was originally posted on August 5, 2017.
Lauren Bushnell has decided that enough time has passed since her breakup with Ben Higgins for her to go public with her new boyfriend. Well, almost public. The Bachelor winner posted a photo of Devin Antin to her Instagram stories on Friday, so that's at least halfway to Instagram official.
Advertisement
In the photo, Antin is looking back at her while walking and holding her hand, and she wrote the words "Ok Cutie" on his back, so that's a pretty clear indication they're coupled up. According to People, he is a real estate broker. Several outlets have rumored that Bushnell was dating someone new, but this is the first word of it from her. After being in such a public romance, engagement, and break up, she may have been reluctant to share this happy news so soon, as another quote she posted to Instagram seems to indicate.
"You can't always wait for the perfect time. Sometimes, you have to dare to do it because life is too short to wonder what could have been," she wrote on Instagram stories without attributing the quote.
In May, Higgins and Bushnell issued a statement announcing their breakup, following months of speculation. A month later, she explained why.
"It was more so the emotional connection that fizzled," Bushnell told People in June. Making their reality show Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? and hosting the special Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings didn't help matters. "We were just stressed and tired physically. Emotionally, I just felt like it wasn’t there anymore.”
On his Almost Famous podcast, in July, Higgins still didn't sound like he's in a rush to find love or even a casual hookup. "It would be really hard for me," he said in a clip, per People. "Right now, for me to kiss anybody … my chest kind of gets tight. I know that’s really difficult for me.”
Advertisement