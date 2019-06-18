A Bachelor Star & A Country Singer Will Be The Next To Walk Down The Aisle

Lauren Bushnell is no stranger to an on-camera proposal, but her most recent is one she'll never forget.
The former Bachelor winner has been dating country singer Chris Lane since last fall, and over the weekend, the two became engaged. According to PEOPLE, who has the exclusive on the event, Lane played her a song about their romantic journey, tying it into his proposal. As the song reached the lyrics, "Right now we’re back in her hometown / and I’m down on one knee," Lane did just that, asking the 29-year-old to marry him. The whole thing was captured on video, accompanied by clips from their year of courtship.
“I knew she wouldn’t want some elaborate crazy proposal,” Lane told the site. “So, I decided to keep it pretty casual. I asked her parents for different places in Portland I could potentially take her to, but after a lot of thought I decided doing it at the family cookout would be the most laid-back setting and that she’d appreciate the simplicity of me proposing to her in her parents’ backyard.”
And, of course, Bushnell said yes, telling PEOPLE it was "the happiest moment" of her life.
"It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways," they said in a joint statement. "We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time."
Now, Higgins is dating LED light salesperson Jessica Clarke whom he introduced on Instagram back in February.
"I’ve been selfishly keeping this girl to myself for too long!" he captioned a photo of them together. "Hey friends meet @jessclarke_! I successfully slid into her Dm’s a few months ago. I took a risk and I am glad I did. She is someone special, and I look forward to where life is going to take us. Stay tuned for the journey."
I’ve been selfishly keeping this girl to myself for too long! Hey friends meet @jessclarke_! I successfully slid into her Dm’s a few months ago. I took a risk and I am glad I did. She is someone special, and I look forward to where life is going to take us. Stay tuned for the journey. In addition, this picture was taken this week in Honduras. I got to spend some time with an incredible group of people from all over the USA on a @generous_coffee_ adventure. Life is good!
Life is good for the former couple, indeed.
Watch Lane's proposal to Bushnell below.
