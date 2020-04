What’s So Great About Brandon From Listen To Your Heart?

Brandon is a former marine who is now making a go of an American Folk Pop career. At 34, he's the oldest contestant in the house — so perhaps the women assume he's the most mature and ready to settle down. I don't know about that, since he admitted on the show that it's challenging for him to form something deep in such a short amount of time ( Listen To Your Heart was filmed over just a handful of weeks). But on his Instagram, Brandon strikes a note that we're not seeing much of on the show.