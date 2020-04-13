The future of many Bachelor Nation shows are up in the air right now due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But since the new Bachelor show Listen to Your Heart was filmed before necessary production shutdowns, it will air its full first season uninterrupted. It's also worth noting that it's pretty likely the last Bachelor franchise series we'll see on TV for a while.
The Bachelorette was due to begin filming in March to air in May, but production was postponed after the CDC recommended that people social distance to prevent the spread of the virus. Production is using the time to re-cast some of the contestants. Meanwhile, Bachelor in Paradise's future hasn't been determined yet, though it usually films in June in Mexico; travel to the resort may not be possible by then. Additionally, Bachelor Summer Games has been shelved for the time being, since it was supposed to run alongside the Summer Olympics, which have been moved to 2021. The Bachelor tapes in September, so as of now it should be able to run according to schedule unless further delay on The Bachelorette pushes filming timelines forward.
Suffice to say, the television landscape is complicated right now, and many shows are in the same boat as the postponed Bachelorette. But Listen to Your Heart isn't one of them. According to Reality Steve, production on the six-part series began in January 2019 and ran through February. The Tennessean reported that the finale taped in Nashville, Tennessee in mid-February.
The series premieres on Monday, April 13 on ABC, filling the traditional Bachelor time slot. It's scheduled to run every Monday at that time until the finale on May 18. It was originally due to end right before the start of The Bachelorette on May 25, but that timeline is unlikely to work out. The Bachelorette usually films for eight weeks, and we have no idea when US' social distancing guidelines will loosen up. The Bachelor's homebase, Los Angeles, just extended its stay-at-home order to May 15.
But at least if we don't know when Clare Crawley's Bachelorette season will start or if we'll get Bachelor in Paradise, we can watch Chris Harrison every Monday for the next six weeks as he tries to get 20 musicians to listen to their hearts and find love (okay and also fame and Instagram followers).
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
