The Bachelorette was due to begin filming in March to air in May, but production was postponed after the CDC recommended that people social distance to prevent the spread of the virus. Production is using the time to re-cast some of the contestants . Meanwhile, Bachelor in Paradise's future hasn't been determined yet, though it usually films in June in Mexico; travel to the resort may not be possible by then. Additionally, Bachelor Summer Games has been shelved for the time being, since it was supposed to run alongside the Summer Olympics, which have been moved to 2021. The Bachelor tapes in September, so as of now it should be able to run according to schedule unless further delay on The Bachelorette pushes filming timelines forward.