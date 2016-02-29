Chrissy Teigen Explains THAT Face During The Oscars

We all know that Chrissy Teigen gives great face, especially during awards shows. Last year's Golden Globes gave us this, prompted by her husband John Legend's win for Best Original Song.
Last night's Oscars gave us this. Obviously, the memes have already started.
Me af tonight #Oscars @chrissyteigen pic.twitter.com/i1vtE61bmC— refinery29 (@Refinery29) February 29, 2016
What could've possibly caused the supermodel's facial muscles to contract so violently? Though the internet has speculated that Teigen was cringing in reaction to Sarah Silverman's monologue during the ceremony, that's not the case. Teigen took to Twitter to set things straight.
I was making the face from the Stacey Dash moment ahhhhhhh not Sarah!— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 29, 2016
She's referring to Clueless star and right-wing pundit Stacey Dash's bizarre appearance at the Oscars. Despite publicly slamming events of cultural significance, Dash took the stage to offer a tongue-in-cheek "Happy Black History Month" as the Oscars' new head of diversity. It was a joke, but everyone watching probably made the same face Teigen did.
Anyway. Thanks for the meme, girl!
