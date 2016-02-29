Update: After her Oscars appearance, Stacey Dash published a blog post to Patheos, titled "Who is Stacey Dash and why did she just walk across the #Oscar stage?" She wrote about her conservative politics, as well as her comments against the #OscarsSoWhite controversy and Black History Month.
She went on to write that she believed she was, "Bringing diversity to Hollywood...not merely because of color, but politics as well. (After all, different colors of skin is an easy kind of diversity. Ideological diversity is much harder, because it forces everyone to come face to face with actual beliefs. Hollywood needs BOTH.)"
This article was originally published at 9:45 p.m.
After a hilarious montage of this year's biggest films edited to feature actors of color like Tracy Morgan and Leslie Jones, Chris Rock made a puzzling introduction. Rock jokingly called actress Stacey Dash the “Director of our new minority outreach program," as she walked out on stage. She quickly greeted the crowd saying, "I cannot wait to help my people out. Happy Black History Month!" before making a hasty exit.
Her appearance comes as a surprise in light of her criticism of Spike Lee and Jada Pinkett Smith, among others, boycotting this year's Oscars due to the lack of diversity among nominees. Dash explained her position on a Fox and Friends segment, saying, "Either we want to have segregation or integration. If we don't want segregation, then we need to get rid of channels like BET and the BET Awards and the Image Awards, where you're only awarded if you're black. If it were the other way around, we would be up in arms. It's a double standard."
Her appearance during the Oscars was a bizarre moment, but it is good to know Dash is willing to poke fun at herself.
