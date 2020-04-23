Sure, Hulu is your destination for TV shows like Shrill, Little Fires Everywhere, and the new FX on Hulu limited series Mrs. America, but it's about time you make it your go-to place for movies, too.
The best movies on Hulu right now run the gamut from female-directed to criminally under seen indies to recent foreign film standouts. Seriously, this is your moment to see this year's Best Picture winner Parasite for the very first time or the fiftieth. The streamer is also full of female-led comedies, dramas, and thrillers like A Quiet Place, which might encourage you to sleep with the lights on and the sound off.
Our list of the Hulu movies to watch while stuck in quarantine include a transformative Margot Robbie performance, a teen buddy comedy starring the celebrity we wish was our IRL bestie, Beanie Feldstein, and more than one Florence Pugh movie that you might have missed.
That's the thing about this list, some of these movies might be throwback faves (hello, Heathers) or soon-to-be streaming staples. It's hard to believe you won't fall in love with Portrait Of A Lady On Fire, a film for our social distancing age.
So get the popcorn popping because we imagine you're going to be pretty busy after checking out this list.