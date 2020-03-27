Finished Tiger King? Stream Portrait Of A Lady On Fire As A Palate Cleanser

2020 was supposed to be a huge year for women directors. But with most on-going Hollywood sets on indefinite hiatus, thousands out of work, prominent indie festivals cancelled, and the releases of Wonder Woman, Black Widow and Mulan postponed until further notice, it’s hard not to feel as if that female future of film is now on hold.
It doesn’t have to be.
We may not know when we’ll get to see Kumail Nanjiani’s sculpted abs in Chloe Zhao’s The Eternals, but there are more than enough women-directed films now streaming online to keep you busy until then. If you’re lucky enough to be looking for a distraction, this is the perfect time to catch up one some movies you may have missed the first time around. Whether you’re in the mood for a deep dive into the work of some of Hollywood’s earliest pioneers, a documentary about the punk scene in Los Angeles in the late 1970s, a lesbian love story that’s almost too beautiful to handle, or a Mindy Kaling-led workplace comedy, let this list be a reminder that though things seem bleak right now, women have always found a way to make incredible art. One day, we’ll all be back in theaters together watching Diana Prince lasso the patriarchy into submission.
Take a break from Tiger King and immerse yourself a multitude of cinematic worlds imagined and designed by women. And if you’ve already streamed your way through these offerings, don’t worry. We’ll be updating this list weekly.
Have suggestions? Drop them in the comments!