This Is The One Way Elizabeth Warren Has Already Won

This rally was part of Warren’s big push in the state, following events that specifically addressed the concerns of women and people of color. Despite this, she has not been getting a ton of local media attention, and she's not predicted to perform well, with former Vice President Joe Biden expected to win and Bernie Sanders coming in second. Billionaire Tom Steyer — whose supporters had a giant truck emblazoned with "Tom Steyer 2020" parading up and down the main street during the Warren rally — is predicted to place third. Warren is polling a distant fourth place, at around 8%, just ahead of Pete Buttigieg (6%) and Amy Klobuchar (4%). Although many of her supporters are still hopeful about the Super Tuesday primaries on March 3, when about 40% of the electorate will have a chance to cast their vote, it’s hard not to see that Warren’s path to the nomination is quickly narrowing.