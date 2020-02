This Is The One Way Elizabeth Warren Has Already Won

But this was about more than just one debate performance for Warren. In an extremely Elizabeth Warren move , the former professor of contract law actually created a release-contract template for the women bound by his NDAs. Soon after, Bloomberg tepidly walked back his stance, announcing that his company would release three women from their NDAs related to allegations of comments made by him. Warren argued that this wasn't enough. "If he says there is nothing to hide here, then sign a blanket release and let those women speak out so that they can tell their stories," she said at the South Carolina debate on Tuesday. The two sparred even more than in the previous debate, with Warren calling out Bloomberg on everything from supporting Trump brown-noser Sen. Lindsey Graham's last reelection campaign to the inherent racism of Bloomberg’s notorious stop-and-frisk policy in New York City. The big heat came when she brought up a story, first published by The Washington Post, in which a former employee of Bloomberg's company claimed that, after she had told him she was pregnant, he told her to " kill it ," complaining about the number of women he now employed who were pregnant or on maternity leave. It's understandable why this mattered so much to Warren, who has talked about her own experience with pregnancy discrimination , but there’s no doubt that it also resonated with countless other women who have endured similar experiences. For his part, Bloomberg claimed he never said that, despite the employee claiming otherwise in her lawsuit.