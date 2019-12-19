Kris Jenner Caught Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Making Out All Over Her House

Chrissy Teigen is probably on everyone's list of dream dinner party guests, but Kris Jenner has some bad news: Teigen is the "worst" guest ever, according to a recent series of Instagram Stories posted by the momager. Jenner had invited Teigen and husband John Legend over for a dinner party, along with daughters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, but it appears the couple left their etiquette at the door. It started with the celebrity chef providing absolutely no help in the kitchen and ended with her and Legend rolling around on the floor making out.
"OK, you guys know how I've been asking Chrissy Teigen to teach me how to cook," Kris said on her Instagram Story. "She came over for dinner tonight, and I thought she would teach me something—like an appetizer, whatever, a dessert. And there she is just, like, on the couch—not paying any attention to me at all. I'm not sure what to do."
From there, Teigen began pilfering the family stockings, making herself cozy on the couch, and sneaking up to Kris's bed with Legend. Once there, People's Sexiest Man Alive removed his pants, and the two began smooching in the bed before taking things to the floor of the closet. It's...explicit.
"Worst guest ever," Kris whispers from behind the camera.
A subplot to this bit — which was all in good fun — was Teigen attempting to steal from Kris. First she's seen looking through the stockings, and later she uses Kris' electric toothbrush. At the very end of the Stories (which should definitely be in the running this award season), Teigen is seen leaving the house with bags upon bags of presumably stolen goods. Kris even got one of her security employees in on the whole joke, and he chased Teigen and Legend down as they ran to their car.
Season 18 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, we just found your premiere episode.
