One of the 2020 election’s most pivotal voting days is almost here: Super Tuesday. In less than a week away, multiple state primaries will vote at the same time, taking a huge step toward determining who will be the Democratic nominee running against Donald Trump.
That is why it is more important than ever to exercise your right to vote, and not just in the final presidential vote, but throughout the election process. To remind people of the importance of voting, a star-studded cast of celebrities joined forces with W Magazine to tell us why they are casting their ballots this year. “I vote because I believe in change,” Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern, and others all echoed one after the other. “Register to vote and be heard.” The video included a number of Hollywood elite: Charlize Theron, Dakota Fanning, Antonio Banderas, Cynthia Erivo, Chris Evans, Adam Sandler, Shia Labeouf, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever, Olivia Wilde, and Awkwafina were all among the A-list cast reminding people to get to the polls ahead of Super Tuesday.
For many celebrities, taking a more active role in political discourse this year is a way to send a message about voting in 2020. Brad Pitt made it clear what he thought of current president Donald Trump during his acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars for his role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. “They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week,” he said on stage.
He spoke backstage, elaborating on his comments saying, “I was just really disappointed with this week. I think when gamesmanship trumps doing the right thing, it’s a sad day. I don’t think we should let it slide, and I’m really serious about that.” Trump responded to Pitt's comment during a rally last week, saying, "And then you have Brad Pitt. I was never a big fan of his. He got upset. A little wise guy statement. A little wise guy. He’s a little wise guy.”
Despite the unpredictable backlash from our current sitting president, Celebrities are uniting to spread the message before Super Tuesday. On March 3, the most states in the U.S. will simultaneously hold their primaries after four early nominating states. There are 14 states that cast votes on Super Tuesday: California, Maine, Massachusetts, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, Utah, and Minnesota. Additionally, Democrats living abroad and voters in American Samoa cast primary votes. In total, 1,357 delegates are awarded as a result of Super Tuesday, which is about a third of all delegates for the Democratic National Convention.
Candidates like Bernie Sanders are also hoping that voter turn-out will surpass previous elections. During the South Carolina debate on Tuesday, Sanders said that "We need to have the largest voter turnout in the history of the United States. We need to bring working people back in to the Democratic Party. We need to get young people voting in a way they have never done before."
