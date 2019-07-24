All The Important 2020 Election Dates You Should Know

We may be 15 months away from Election Day, but the 2020 presidential election is already well underway.
Currently, 25 Democrats are attempting to win the party's nomination and challenge President Donald Trump on November 3, 2020. But between today and Election Day, there are dozens of important dates you should keep in mind: the schedule of Democratic presidential primary debates, the voter registration deadline in your state, the primary elections, the Republican and Democratic conventions, and much more.
Keeping track of all of these dates can be overwhelming, so we're here to help. Ahead, a list of the most important dates of the 2020 election. Mark your calendars!
The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has scheduled 12 presidential primary debates. The first debate took place in late June. Most dates and locations for the upcoming debates remain TBD, but we'll update this list as more information becomes available.
Second Debate: Tuesday, July 30, and Wednesday, July 31, at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI.
Third Debate: Thursday, September 12, and Friday, September 13. The location has not been disclosed yet.
Fourth Debate: October 2019.
Fifth Debate: November 2019.
Sixth Debate: December 2019.
Seventh Debate: January 2020.
Eighth Debate: January or February 2020.
Ninth Debate: February 2020.
10th Debate: February 2020.
11th Debate: March 2020.
12th Debate: April 2020.
When is the voter registration deadline in my state?
Voting is one of the most powerful ways you can make your voice heard. Every state except North Dakota requires you to register before voting in an election. That process can be confusing, so check out this guide on what you need to know about voter registration.
When is the primary election in my state?
February 2020: Iowa (Monday 3), New Hampshire (Tuesday 11), South Carolina (Saturday 15 for Republicans and Saturday 29 for Democrats), Nevada (Saturday 22 for Democrats and Tuesday 25 for Republicans)
March 2020: Alabama, Alaska, American Samoa, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Maine, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia (Tuesday 3, a.k.a. Super Tuesday); Kansas and Kentucky (Saturday 7 for Republicans); Puerto Rico (Sunday 8 for Republicans); Hawaii, Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, and Washington (Tuesday 10); Virgin Islands (Thursday 12 for Republicans); Washington, D.C.; Guam; Wyoming (Saturday 14 for Republicans); Northern Marianas (Saturday 14 for Democrats); American Samoa (Tuesday 24 for Republicans); Georgia (Tuesday 24); Wyoming (TBD for Democrats).
April 2020: North Dakota (Friday 3 through Sunday 5 for Republicans); Alaska and Hawaii (Saturday 4 for Democrats); Louisiana (Saturday 4); Wisconsin (Tuesday 7); New York (Tuesday 21 for Republicans and Tuesday 28 for Democrats); Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island (Tuesday 28)
May 2020: Kansas and Guam (Saturday 2 for Democrats), Indiana (Tuesday 5), Nebraska and West Virginia (Tuesday 12), Kentucky (Tuesday 19 for Democrats), Oregon (Tuesday 19)
June 2020: Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, and South Dakota (Tuesday 2); Virgin Islands (Saturday 6 for Democrats); Puerto Rico (Sunday 7 for Democrats); Washington, D.C. (Tuesday 16 for Democrats)
When is the Democratic National Convention?
The convention will be held in Milwaukee, WI, between July 13 and July 16, 2020.
When is the Republican National Convention?
The convention will be held in Charlotte, NC, between August 24 and August 27, 2020.
When is Election Day 2020?
The presidential election will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
