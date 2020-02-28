Elizabeth Warren On Mentoring Young Women, Equal Pay & Oprah

In conversation with women's activism group Supermajority cofounder Cecile Richards, Sen. Elizabeth Warren said she's incredibly proud of having mentored so many young women throughout her career as a law professor and senator.
"Something I'm deeply proud of is how many young women that I encountered in my classes in law school that I pulled into teaching and helped them launch their teaching careers, pulled into government and helped them launch government-service careers, helped them get a start in jobs that are really hard," Warren said.
In a series of interviews with all of the major presidential candidates, Refinery29 and Supermajority asked questions sent from women across the country. Because despite the fact that women are the majority of voters, subjects like reproductive rights and paid family leave have yet to see their limelight on the Democratic debate stage — and this is one way to change the conversation.
Warren discussed her achievements for women so far, including helping increase childcare funding and taking to the floor of the Senate to fight to prevent the defunding of Planned Parenthood. "The fight comes to your door and you can back away or you can jump all the way in, and that's what happened to me," she said.
Watch the video to learn about Warren's wealth-tax proposal, why she'd have dinner with Oprah in a heartbeat, which celebrity she's most star-struck by, and more.
