Why Paid Family Leave Should Have Been Front-&-Center At The Debates

I get it. The two nights of debates were packed with too many candidates, moderators and issues to track. The debates were exciting, gut-wrenching and substantive, and they covered a wide range of threats, travesties and kitchen-table challenges, all of which deserve attention. And seeing six women on the stage over the last two nights was a thrilling game-changer.
So maybe I’m being too greedy or too narrowly focused for being disappointed that core economic security issues that are particularly salient to women – paid leave, equal pay, child care and gender-based harassment – got short shrift. But I don’t think so.
That left us with this tally: One question – and one acknowledgment – of the gender-based pay gap (former HUD Secretary Castro; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard inexplicably pivoted away from discussing equal pay). Two mentions of paid family leave, the first from Rep. John Delaney early on night one and the second on night two from Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who has made paid family and medical leave a centerpiece of her work in the Senate and committed to enacting her campaign’s Family Bill of Rights with her first 100 days. Two references to the Equal Rights Amendment (Secretary Castro and Sen. Harris). A handful of references to child care or pre-K (Sen. Gillibrand, Vice President Biden, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Mayor de Blasio).
That the moderators affirmatively asked just one question over two nights is stunning. And that more candidates failed to weave these policies into their answers to questions about the economy, jobs and health care was a lost opportunity to speak to women, who are 47 percent of the United States workforce, 51 percent of the population, 57 percent of Democratic primary voters, and 64 percent of breadwinners in families with children, and for whom work/family challenges and the struggle for workplace dignity are all too common.
All of these issues – and the intersections among them – deserve more attention, but paid family and medical leave would touch the greatest number of people over their working lives. It’s also an issue that excites Democratic primary voters in early states, appeals broadly to voters nationwide across the political spectrum, and most especially women of all backgrounds, and has a chance of moving in Congress this year.
So let’s start there and build a roadmap so that candidates and moderators do better next time.
Step 1. Broad appeal – show us you’re human. Paid leave quite literally has the capacity to affect every U.S. worker and their family – and it can be a connection point between candidates and voters. On night two, as part of a lively discussion on health care, we heard from four of the men on stage about family and personal health issues. Mayor Pete Buttigieg mentioned his father, who passed away earlier this year; Vice President Joe Biden’s recalled the need to be with his sons as young boys as they recovered from a tragic accident and to be with his son, Beau, at the end of his life; Sen. Bennet shared that he had a recent bout of cancer and that his daughter had an appendectomy; Rep. Eric Swalwell touted his fidelity to changing his baby’s diapers. Sen. Klobuchar has previously discussed the importance of paid leave in her own life as the mother of a medically fragile newborn. Health care is half the equation, but time to care is the other.
Step. 2 Broad need – show us you see us. Next time, the candidates should acknowledge that time to care – to see a baby’s first smile or hold the hand of a parent taking their last breath – is too rare and must change. Today, 83 percent of the workforce is without access to paid family leave and more than 60 percent is without short-term disability insurance for paid personal medical leave, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Women, low-wage workers and workers of color are most likely to be without paid leave and also most likely to be family caregivers, according to the National Partnership for Women & Families. They’re also key constituencies as we head into 2020.
Step 3. Broad support – bring us together. If candidates embrace paid leave and give it the attention it deserves – that we and our families deserve – paid leave could not only energize women and people of color, it could also be the connective tissue that brings together seniors, sandwich generation workers, and millennials; rural and urban voters. It could bolster candidates’ bona fides on gender equity, economic inequality and entrepreneurship for the audiences that care most about each. That’s because access to paid leave would help close the gender-based wage gap and boost women’s employment and earnings, strengthen retirement security, re-orient caregiving norms to include people of all genders and not just women, and level the playing field for small business. It would reduce health care costs and improve access to health care services.
Step 4. Broad engagement – pick and champion a policy. The candidates in the field have strong records on which to build a robust debate. Every current or recent former member of Congress running for president is a supporter of Senator Gillibrand and Representative DeLauro’s FAMILY Act, which would create a national paid family and medical leave insurance fund that would cover nearly all working people in the Unites States for up to 12 weeks when they need time away from work to care for a new child or address a serious personal or family health issue. Governor Jay Inslee signed one of the nation’s most robust paid state leave laws, which will go into effect just before the Iowa caucuses next winter. Mayors Buttigieg and de Blasioadopted paid parental leave programs for the public employees’ in their cities. Even President Trump has proposed six weeks of leave for new parents. Candidates’ lived experiences, policy expertise and worldviews make this issue ripe for discussion and differentiation.
Step 5 – Broad movement – be part of the paid leave action on all fronts. Finally, paid leave is having a moment borne of a growing movement. The 2020 campaign season is layered on top of the potential for paid leave action in the House of Representatives and Senate; progress in states like Connecticut, which just passed the nation’s seventh paid leave law, and Oregon, which may soon pass the eighth; and new company policies, like those at the growing fast-casual salad chain Sweetgreen and mega-retailer Target, which show the growing business awareness that paid leave has value that offsets its costs.
So, to the entire field, let’s see you do better. When you hit the stump this weekend and take the debate stage in Detroit next month, don’t forgo the chance to connect with voters – with women – about the issues that deeply affect their work, family and economic security. To debate moderators and journalists, ask the questions. Women are watching and waiting to be seen.
Vicki Shabo is a senior fellow at New America, a think tank focused on renewing America, in Washington D.C., and led their recent analysis of candidates’ current positions on work/family economic security and gender equity issues. Shabo has testified multiple times in the U.S. Congress and state legislatures about the need for improved workplace policies, including paid family and medical leave, and in 2016 successfully advocated to the Democratic Party Platform Committee for a plank endorsing a 12-week national paid family and medical leave program. The views expressed are her own.
