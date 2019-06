Why Paid Family Leave Should Have Been Front-&-Center At The Debates

Paid leave quite literally has the capacity to affect every U.S. worker and their family – and it can be a connection point between candidates and voters. On night two, as part of a lively discussion on health care, we heard from four of the men on stage about family and personal health issues. Mayor Pete Buttigieg mentioned his father, who passed away earlier this year; Vice President Joe Biden’s recalled the need to be with his sons as young boys as they recovered from a tragic accident and to be with his son, Beau, at the end of his life; Sen. Bennet shared that he had a recent bout of cancer and that his daughter had an appendectomy; Rep. Eric Swalwell touted his fidelity to changing his baby’s diapers. Sen. Klobuchar has previously discussed the importance of paid leave in her own life as the mother of a medically fragile newborn. Health care is half the equation, but time to care is the other.