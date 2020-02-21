Wednesday night's Democratic debate marked perhaps the most heated moment in the election cycle yet. Amid several fiery clap backs between candidates on the debate stage, Sen. Elizabeth Warren got her groove back — and she took no prisoners. Her focus, much like her fellow presidential candidates, was on newcomer and former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg. Bloomberg's sudden surge into the cluttered race put every candidate on high alert, but it was Warren who roasted the billionaire with laser-beam precision, calling him out for his alleged sexual harassment and behavior toward women.
In her call-out, she mentioned all of the nondisclosure agreements that women in Bloomberg's company signed over the course of several years. The Bloomberg NDAs became an immediate source of speculation among all candidates, who asked why he was unwilling to release them if there was nothing harmful to his reputation included, as he suggested. Ultimately, Bloomberg responded saying that the agreements were all signed consensually and there was no cause for opening them to the public. "I've said we're not going to get to end these agreements," he said in the debate. "They were made consensually and they have every right to expect that they will stay private."
Advertisement
Now, in what we will henceforth call an extremely Elizabeth Warren move, she is taking Bloomberg to task about his alleged harassment issues. In interviews after the debate, Warren said that total honesty and accountability from all of the presidential candidates is extremely important. Appearing at a CNN Town Hall on Thursday, Warren said she would make it easy for Bloomberg to release the women from the NDAs they have with the billionaire businessman by creating a contract template herself for him to provide them.
"I used to teach contract law, and I thought I would make this easy. I wrote up a release and covenant not to sue, and all that Mayor Bloomberg has to do is download it. I'll text it, sign it, and then the women, or men, will be free to speak and tell their own stories,” Warren told the audience at the town hall in Nevada.
Mike Bloomberg can easily release the women who have accused him of sexual harassment and discrimination. I used to teach contract law—so I made it simple for him. #CNNTownHall pic.twitter.com/gXMGZBBT6K— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 21, 2020
This powerhouse behavior is what Warren is known best for. She continues to hold billionaires to the bulletin board, pinning them down and making them pay up for the unchecked power their money has bought them.
“I'd like to talk about who we're running against. A billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians, and no I'm not talking about Donald Trump, I'm talking about Mayor Bloomberg,” she said on Wednesday night. “What we need to know is exactly what’s lurking out there. He has gotten some number of women — dozens, who knows — to sign nondisclosure agreements both for sexual harassment and gender discrimination in the workplace.”
Related Content:
Advertisement