Myrin also brought up a good point, that Kelsey seems to be a pretty mature, balanced person. The 28-year-old was open with Peter about how she wanted to be a mom but also work a couple of days a week at a job so she could still have something for her. To feel that and be confident about expressing it is refreshing. There's nothing wrong with wanting to be a stay-at-home mom or leaving the show to become an influencer, but it is important to have a sense of what you want (looking at you, Peter, who doesn't seem to know what he wants at all) when you're leading a show about choosing what your future is going to look like. It doesn't hurt that she had her heart broken on national television. Fans are gonna want a comeback story for her after that.