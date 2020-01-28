The Woman Bachelor Peter Chooses Will Almost Certainly Be In This Group

It can be hard to open up to someone with so many cameras around, but during their one-on-one date last week, Victoria P. got very real about her family's struggles with Peter. She shared the death of her father and her mother's issues with addiction throughout most of her childhood. It wasn’t an easy conversation to have, but it definitely took her relationship with Peter up a notch. It brought them closer together and is the sort of thing you have to talk about to build the foundation of a solid relationship. She's definitely a possible endgame candidate.