The Woman Bachelor Peter Chooses Will Almost Certainly Be In This Group

For a woman who claims to be shy by nature, she’s certainly left quite the impression on Peter thus far. She may not have won the Revolve group date competition, but that didn’t stop Peter from making a point of spending some alone time with her after the fact and reassuring her how much he wants her to be on the show. She may not feel confident about her place in Peter’s heart, but he seems more and more sure about his feelings for Victoria F. will each passing week. Also, from a producing standpoint, Victoria F. seems to be a bit of a drama magnet , which means they'll want her around for as long as possible. That doesn't necessarily bode well for a win, but Harrison has said over and over again that Peter's a bit unlike other Bachelor leads.