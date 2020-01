The Bachelor Season 24 Premiere Recap: Return Of The Windmill

Now, because this premiere is three hours long, the show jumps right into the dates the next day. The first group date involves a pilot training course. But, like, a fake pilot training course where the women just have to answer simple math questions, go in a gyroscope, and complete an obstacle course. A contestant named Victoria P. is scared of the gyroscope and references a traumatic experience she had as a child involving the “tea cup spinny thing” ride at an amusement park. Naturally, this means she gets the Annaliese Puccini edit . If you don't know what that is, just know it's not very kind. But, in the end, Kelley wins a sunset flight with Peter after she cheats during the tricycle race portion of the obstacle course.