The Unlikely Hairstyle Kendall Jenner Wore To Hailey & Justin’s Wedding

On Monday evening, Hailey Baldwin married Justin Bieber — again. The couple said "I do" for the second time in South Carolina surrounded by famous pals. The guest list included actress Camila Morrone (no plus-one for boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio though), singer Justine Skye, and, of course, Hailey's BFF Kendall Jenner.
At most weddings, all eyes are on the people getting married, but Jenner is stealing some of the spotlight this morning thanks to the hairstyle she opted for on the big day. Instead of her usual sleek style, Jenner chose to wear crimped waves.
Jenner revealed the unlikely look in an Instagram photo with longtime friend Younes Bendjima. The shoulder-grazing crimps may be unexpected for the model, but she's definitely been in an experimental mood lately. Just two weeks ago, Jenner shocked fans by taking the Burberry runway with blonde hair. Now, Jenner is trying to make crimped hair happen like it's 2002.
Advertisement
Getting the look yourself is as easy as dusting off your old crimping iron, or making a quick trip to the nearest Sally Beauty. You can also use your trusty flatiron to create a similar crimped style.
While Jenner decided to try something different as a wedding guest, Hailey Bieber avoided doing anything too risky. Despite the fact that her wedding was reportedly inspired by The Notebook, Hailey steered clear of any vintage beauty references. Like many brides before her — think: Meghan Markle and Priyanka Chopra — she went with a loosely spun bun and natural makeup to tie the knot. As for Justin? Well, he finally got another haircut.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement