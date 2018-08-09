Justin Bieber's Latest Haircut Was A Rollercoaster Of Emotions

As far back as 2011, when the then-teenage heartthrob first sent fans spiraling by chopping off his flowing side-swept bangs, Justin Bieber has enjoyed a complicated relationship with his hair. In the years since, the Canadian pop star has bleached it, buzzed it, and, in one especially controversial move, had groomer Florida twist his long blonde ends into locs. This past May, he even made a bombshell announcement: "I'm going to grow my hair down to my toes," he told his 102-million Instagram followers. ("LONG HAIR DONT CARE AND MY STACHE IS GORGEOUS," he also said at the time.) Whoa!
Now, those plans have changed... by a couple of inches, at least. Bieber and fiancée Hailey "Bieber-To-Be" Baldwin (who, it has been confirmed, does not find her betrothed's facial hair very gorgeous at all) made a trip to Cutler Salon (Baldwin is a client of hairstylist Ryan Pearl there) in New York City yesterday afternoon so Bieber could get a dusting on his overgrown summer hair.
There's nothing out of the ordinary about a celebrity getting a haircut — in fact, it's a very popular subject. But what is unique in Bieber's case is the rollercoaster of emotions he experienced while getting the trim (and also being photographed, repeatedly, through a large window in a not-exactly-private setting). It's like we were right there with him, wearing that salon-provided smock, sipping on a glass of seltzer while someone combs our damp hair. The story of a 24-year-old superstar getting a haircut he probably didn't even want in the first place is a surprisingly visceral one, and you can follow along, ahead...