When a celebrity steps on stage for a performance, onto the red carpet for a premiere, or in front of the camera in any capacity, he or she has likely been coiffed to perfection by a full glam squad Just look at your favorite male celebs. That haphazardly pushed-back bedhead? A beach-vacation glow? Trend-setting facial hair? In most cases that's not happenstance; it's the work of a Hollywood groomer — the people who are responsible for every part of their male client's appearance, apart from what he's wearing.But don't think it's just another cushy job in the entourage. Unlike many hairstylists and makeup artists, who have their specialties, a skilled groomer must be able to do it all —from cutting, styling, and even coloring hair, to covering up a blemish or sunburn and even adding a natural-looking radiance to skin when their client is sick, hungover, exhausted, or just looks a little dull. Plus, they have to make it look like he, quite literally, just woke up like that.Naturally, a few men lead the pack when it comes to setting grooming trends, and there's no denying Justin Bieber is in that group — maybe even fronting it. But his perfect swoop and dewy skin are only as strong as the man behind them: Florido , the L.A.-based groomer who's been looking after the Bieb's appearance for the past six years, at home, on set, and on the road.Our first question — "How is Bieber's skin so glowy?" — quickly turned into a bigger conversation about Florido's self-made story, his passion, and his down-to-earth gratitude for every opportunity.Sit back and prepare to soak up equal parts good vibes and priceless grooming insight:"I used to be a dancer and I was also working in a salon. I would have to move my day to go to auditions and then get back to work. One of my mentors [told me], ‘You’re great at all of your passions, but if you focus 150% into one of those things, I promise you that shit will start to happen.’ I decided I wanted to focus on hair, because I [could] actually work with clients one-on-one and be a part of the creative process."My last big [dance] audition was for Justin [Bieber]. I went in, danced, and they said, ‘Stay for the callback.' But it wasn’t until that evening and I had clients in the salon, so I thanked the choreographer and [left]."Then, before they left for tour, the choreographer called me. He said, ‘Hey, I know you do hair but do you also do makeup? Because they’re looking for another groomer.' It was like 10:30 at night and I started screaming in my house, 'Oh my god, what the fuck is happening?!' I’m like, 'Okay, calm down, Flo, calm down.'