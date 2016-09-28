Like most people, I have a glam squad of me, myself, and I. There are no celebrity stylists curling my hair, no Instagram-famous makeup artists painting my face, and not a single person dedicated to preparing my wigs and extensions (bummer, I know).
Still, every time I check Instagram or watch reality TV, I'm confronted with a barrage of images featuring celebs and their beauty pros. I sit there scrolling, wondering what it would be like to get dolled up for two hours a day just to live my life. So, I decided to try it and booked my very own glam squad for an entire week. Would it be as glamorous as it appears on TV? Would the early call time eat into my work schedule?
I booked five full days with the aptly named GlamSquad — a company that sends beauty professionals to your door — which paired me with three stylists: Brittany-Rae Brooks (hair), Steve Schepis (makeup), and Deborah Padilla (makeup). They were prompt and ready to go with huge, rolling kits that had just about every foundation, hair tool, and eyeshadow anyone could ever need. As a beauty enthusiast, I was really excited about all the things I'd learn from my squad. I felt a little bit like Kylie Jenner, soaking in everything so that I could re-create it on myself later.
Click ahead for a play-by-play of my experience.
