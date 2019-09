Makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez started with an $8 foundation from Maybelline to create the model's poreless base last night, before blending a subtle contour in the hollows of her cheeks. Gonzalez topped off Gigi's cheekbones with a jelly highlighter , then added the pièce de résistance of the look: the golden eyeshadow, courtesy of Maybelline's 24K Nudes Eyeshadow Palette that, FYI, rings in under $12. (Note that Gigi has been the face of Maybelline since 2015 and collaborated with the brand to launch her own makeup collection in 2017.)