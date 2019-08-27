Gigi Hadid wasn't up for any nominations at the MTV Video Music Awards, but that doesn't mean she didn't steal the entire show. Heads started to turn the moment she and her sister Bella hit the red carpet together, and between the Are You Am I boned corset, subtle ombré highlights, and tan manicure, we really didn't think Gigi's look could get any better — and then we found out her entire makeup look was straight from the drugstore.
Makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez started with an $8 foundation from Maybelline to create the model's poreless base last night, before blending a subtle contour in the hollows of her cheeks. Gonzalez topped off Gigi's cheekbones with a jelly highlighter, then added the pièce de résistance of the look: the golden eyeshadow, courtesy of Maybelline's 24K Nudes Eyeshadow Palette that, FYI, rings in under $12. (Note that Gigi has been the face of Maybelline since 2015 and collaborated with the brand to launch her own makeup collection in 2017.)
Better still, Gigi took her cheap makeup look straight to the after-party, where she reportedly met up with rumored new fling and former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron. According to E! News, the sisters Hadid attended the Republic Records party with BFF Taylor Swift and Tyler, who Gigi reportedly greeted with a kiss — in an $8 nude lipstick (Maybelline's Shine Compulsion in Baddest Beige), to boot. Date-night makeup may not really be a thing, but if anyone could make it one, it'd be Gigi and her drugstore lipstick.
