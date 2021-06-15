In sum, I could definitely see myself getting used to the perks of Prime — especially the super-speedy free shipping and the discounts at a grocery store that I frequent on a weekly basis. And if you’re a fan of Amazon’s many entertainment offerings, then you’ll enjoy having access to them. However, that’s just me and my specific lifestyle, so I’d love to know what you, dear reader, prefer to use Prime for — especially if you don’t live in a major metropolitan hub. If you think there’s something I missed or that your fellow readers should know about, then leave a shout-out in the comment section below.