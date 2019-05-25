It's time to take back the beach read. A beach read is whatever you want it to be. Though perhaps there's one requirement for a good beach read: It has to be "unputdownable," an adjective reserved entirely for good books.
Since thrillers often make for the most propulsive beach-reads, we've already devoted an entire list to gathering this year's best choices. That still leaves a lot of genres to cover. The sweeping modern epics! The historical romances! The "bandwagon books," which everyone on the beach is already reading, and you might as well pick up.
We've got you covered. When you're done, you'll want to hand these tattered books to your friends.