What is the definition of a thriller, anyway? There are psychological thrillers, crime thrillers, spy thrillers, YA slashers about cheerleaders. The sub-categorizations are endless.
So, for the purposes of this list, we'll classify a "thriller" as a gripping page-turner rimmed by darkness. Something wicked is at work in these books. In the case of Miracle Creek by Angie Kim, the wickedness is all the lies and cover-ups that follow a tragic accident. The evil presence in My Sister the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite takes the form of an incredibly beautiful young woman – who has a habit of murdering all her boyfriends. And the destructive dynamic in Anna Pitoniak's Necessary People is the kind of toxicity you've probably encountered.
It's up to you to figure out what's really happening. We've gathered the best recent thrillers to take on the beach. Don't spoil them for your friends.