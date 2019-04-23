Do you feel that in the air? The glowing warmth? The undeniable feeling of promise, of hope? That's not spring, my friends — that's hype. And when it comes to these books, the hype is real.
April 2019 holds some of the most exciting books of the year. After her debut novel, Conversation With Friends, Sally Rooney was hailed as a genius and the first "great" millennial writer. Her second book, Normal People, out April, sent reviewers in a tizzy of praise — and has readers anxiously following along Connell and Marianne's compelling on-again, off-again romance (we won't spoil on how it ends).
This month also holds some truly compelling memoirs. In the wrenching All That You Leave Behind, Erin Lee Carr talks about her father David Carr's sudden death at the height of his career as a journalist. As a therapist, it's Lori Gottlieb's job to get into her patients' heads; in her memoir, Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, she lets us into hers. And Ruth Reichl's novel Save Me the Plums is a must for any food lover.