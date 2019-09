This month also holds some truly compelling memoirs. In the wrenching All That You Leave Behind, Erin Lee Carr talks about her father David Carr's sudden death at the height of his career as a journalist. As a therapist, it's Lori Gottlieb's job to get into her patients' heads; in her memoir, Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, she lets us into hers. And Ruth Reichl's novel Save Me the Plums is a must for any food lover.