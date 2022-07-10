At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Confession: despite being an Amazon user since the Y2K books-and-CDs era, I had yet to go “Prime.” The convenient if not cultish membership that gives customers perks like super-speedy free shipping and access to countless hours of streaming entertainment for a mere (but not nothing) £7.99 per month (or £3.99 for students) was appealing, but I just never pulled the trigger. However, with the eighth annual Prime Day fast approaching (and early deals already dropping), I thought it'd be prudent as a writer on the Shopping team to get as familiar as possible with the ins and outs of Amazon — and not just by way of a press release or browsing for hidden gems — as a real-life, bonafide, virtual card-holding Prime member.
Advertisement
While the upcoming two-day event might be the most-hyped shopping event of the year after Black Friday, the year-round Prime membership is equally lauded for its speed and convenience. Bearing this in mind, I signed up for Prime’s 30-day free trial to do an honest deep dive on what one may stand to gain on the 363 days of the year that are not Prime Day(s). I focused, selfishly, on the perks that interested me the most, but if you want to read an exhaustive list of every single Prime benefit, you can head to the site's Insider homepage to study up and reap some lesser-known deals. Read on to see what I liked, what I didn’t, and what might keep me paying for the membership after the 30-day freebie is over.
Amazon Prime Benefit #1: Prime Video
Regarding entertainment, there is a lot of fun stuff on Prime: I’ve already added The Hills, and The Summer I Turned Pretty to my watch list. (Amazon’s original series are nothing to scoff at, either — you can read our reviews of award-winners like The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel and Homecoming.) In terms of content, I definitely see some overlaps with other entertainment services that I already pay for, but there are plenty of Amazon Originals that I’ve been meaning to catch up on, like The Boys, The Wilds, and more.
Advertisement
Amazon Prime Benefit #2: Fast & Free Shipping
I’ll admit that my Amazon shopping habits haven’t changed much since uni, and I still use the site primarily for buying books — especially random old ones — so I’m curious to see if Prime is going to enhance this experience at all. The last time I ordered from the e-tailer took a little under two weeks to arrive, so my jaw dropped when a beach read that was recently recommended to me came with the promise of free same-day delivery. The speedy perk isn’t just limited to bookworms — it applies to thousands of products in Amazon’s vast, vast catalogue, so if you’re the type that shops the site for cleaning supplies, workout gear, or DIY tie-dyeing kits, you can reap these benefits, too. This is probably one of the biggest and most wide-ranging perks of a Prime membership.
Amazon Prime Benefit #3: Audible & Kindle Books
For all the bookworms out there, Amazon offers a multitude of reading options beyond the traditional paperback. Prime members get credits towards an audiobook-only Audible Premium Plus trial; there’s also Prime Reading, which allows members unlimited access to an ever-changing selection of digital and audiobooks, along with magazines, comic books, and pre-release editor’s picks.
Amazon Prime Benefit #4: Amazon Music
I was confused when I landed on the Amazon Music homepage and it appeared to be prompting me to sign up for something else at an additional cost. It turns out that Amazon has two tiers of music subscription — the standard two million songs that come with your Prime subscription, or the ninety million songs that the Unlimited subscription offers. I’m not interested in the latter option, so I get increasingly frustrated when I keep getting redirected to the “Try Now” banner on the Unlimited landing page, despite some major clicking around. After finally finding my way to download the music player and searching for music, I find that obvious, big-name artists’ (The Beatles) catalogues are here in full, but less-marquee names are harder to find.
Advertisement
Is Amazon Prime Worth It?
In sum, I could definitely see myself getting used to the perks of Prime — especially the super-speedy free shipping and the discounts on a weekly basis. If you’re a fan of Amazon’s many entertainment offerings, then you’ll enjoy having access to them. However, that’s just me and my specific lifestyle.