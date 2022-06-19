How The Summer I Turned Pretty Reframes The Glow-Up

The Summer I Turned Pretty initially seems like it might fall into the glow-up trap. In one of the first scenes of the series, Belly, on her way to Cousins with her mum and brother, is hit on by an older guy at a convenience store. Both she — and her mother — take note. Later, Susannah (Rachel Blanchard), Conrad and Jeremiah’s mother and second mum to Belly, is the first to explicitly point out Belly’s physical change. After seeing Belly for the first time since the previous summer, she looks to Belly’s mum Laurel (Jackie Chung) and mouths, “She’s gorgeous.” Laurel’s reply? “I know.” Susannah later follows up by telling Belly, "You have always been lovely, but oh honey, look at you," and emphasising "you do not look the same at all." It’s a moment of motherly love and affection, but also sets up a theme for the rest of the season: Belly is maturing, and everyone is aware of it — including Belly herself.