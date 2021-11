'Accessible' isn’t a word we normally equate with influencers and granted, despite their budget-friendly tips, many 'how to look expensive' videos can feel inaccessible for other reasons. "I feel like women with my body type are just not represented enough on the internet," says Kay Mollah , a 32-year-old plus-size vlogger who couldn’t find any 'how to look expensive' videos made by women with her figure. Kay says she taught herself to dress in a more sophisticated way. There was a time, she tells me, when she took less pride in her appearance but that looking expensive helped to elevate her confidence. "I want to help others on the same journey," she says. It’s important to Kay that her videos are as relatable as possible; to this end she shares tips like how to manicure your nails using $20 press-ons from Amazon instead of going to the salon.