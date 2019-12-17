Prairie dresses dominated summer thanks to a slew of brands championing a vintage-inspired, hyperfeminine Americana aesthetic. From Laura Ashley's collaboration with Urban Outfitters to Batsheva Hay's dolly-style printed dresses, they were the throw-it-on-and-go solution to our summer wardrobe dilemmas. This winter's statement offering? The bougie blouse.
The likes of Rixo and Réalistion Par have been making super sweet silk blouses for some time, but with everyone from Chloé to Gucci serving them up in sumptuous velvet, lace and satin, plus rich colours like Quality Street purple, shimmering metallics and jewelled greens, they lend themselves well to party season.
We're wearing ours with everything from leather trousers to kick-flare denim and there are only two rules: this season's hero piece should be hyperfeminine and a little bit extra. Ruffles? Yup. Mutton sleeves? Yes please. Maximalist prints? You betcha.
Click through to see our favourite bougie blouses...