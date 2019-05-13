Sabina Socol has all the trappings of that elusive 'French girl cool'. Brigitte Bardot bangs, a wardrobe that feels something like the 2019 version of Jane Birkin's, and an approach to beauty that says 'I just rolled out of bed' but is somehow impossible to recreate.
Her vintage finds – think flared denim and broderie anglaise blouses – have long filled our Insta feed with sartorial inspiration, so you'll be thrilled to know that she's collaborated with London label Rixo on a six-piece collection that will get us one step closer to Socol's aesthetic (even if that effortless French girl hair will never be ours).
"Cher Horowitz's '90s signature style meets Jane Birkin's '70s Parisian aesthetic," is how the brand describes the collection, and they're not wrong: vintage-inspired ditsy floral jumpsuits, leopard print dresses, pink cord flares and frilled crop tops meet hot pink party dresses and '90s silk slips.
"Rixo embodies what is fun and cool about English style," Socol said in a brand statement. "We connected as soon as we met, since we are both so attracted to vintage. Our mutual likes and ideas meant the collection grew from a really natural place – it’s a dream when it works out like this and I hope it transpires in the collection. For me, our collection perfectly personifies English and French style – when London meets Paris!”
The collection is available in sizes UK 6 to UK 16 at Rixo, in-store at Galeries Lafayette Champs Élysées in Paris, and Rixo’s pop-up on the Kings Road in London from today.