Between letting go of the character she's played for a decade (we're going to miss you, Sansa Stark) and reprising her role as X-Men's Jean Grey in a brand-new solo movie of her own, Dark Phoenix, Sophie Turner is having one hell of a year. With the final episode of Game of Thrones airing on 19th May and Dark Phoenix hitting cinemas on 7th June, we'll have more than two full weeks of Sophie withdrawal — but thankfully, the actress is holding us over with press-tour beauty that's some of her best yet.
Turner's first stop? Paris — where, if you haven't noticed on Instagram, she's been pulling off French-girl beauty so well you'd think she was born in the City of Lights. Thanks to makeup artist Georgie Eisdell, Turner is proving that all it really takes is some messy blue eyeliner or a bold, lacquered lip to level up a fresh-faced look. Who knew shedding her Stark skin (and all those red wigs) would be so transformative? Ahead, the best beauty looks from Turner's Dark Phoenix press tour this week.