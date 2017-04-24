If we can all agree on one thing, it's that we need more Sophie Turner in our lives. In 2018, we're getting just that. 20th Century Fox has officially confirmed that X-Men film Dark Phoenix is coming to theaters. The news comes from Entertainment Weekly, who also announced the release dates for fellow X-Men films New Mutants and Deadpool 2, which already has a hilarious trailer. But really, it's Turner's standalone flick we're most excited to see.
On November 2, 2018, the franchise will finally give Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) a storyline all to herself as the telekinetic superhero who personifies the Phoenix Force. Originally titled with the codename X-Men: Supernova, Dark Phoenix will hopefully give us more of the details we crave about Turner's character.
While the 2006 chapter of the story, X-Men: The Last Stand featured actress Famke Janssen as Jean Grey, the Game Of Thrones star took over the role in 2016 for X-Men: Apocalypse. Now, Turner's portrayal is finally getting the recognition it deserves, with a whole film dedicated to her story.
"The seeds of Phoenix definitely are planted in [Apocalypse]," the actress told Entertainment Weekly last year. "She can't control her powers unless she either fully stops them or lets them all loose, and that's kind of Phoenix. I think in future moves to come we'll definitely see a bit more of that."
As far as Game Of Thrones is concerned, her character is also coming into her own. The last season left off on a pivotal moment for Sansa, and her future looks just as intense.
"At the end of the season, Sansa gets a taste of power — and it’s the first time that she’s had that ever, really," Turner told Vulture late last year. "She feels like it’s deserved because she did so much for Jon and the North, so when she saves the day and doesn’t get any recognition for it, it was like she had that first taste of power and then was immediately stripped of it. She was stripped of the respect that she really feels she deserves. She was trying to give her input to Jon and trying to be a collaborative leader, but it’s difficult when it’s a patriarchy and when there’s sexism. It would be a real adjustment for Jon to listen to her and do what she says."
We don't know when filming will begin for Dark Phoenix, but will keep our eyes peeled for our first glimpse of Turner in this starring role.
