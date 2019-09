It seems inevitable that the film will change the setting in some capacity, be it the time period or location. (Perhaps Cher is an Upper East Side princess, a la Blair Waldorf?) The film will definitely draw (potentially unfavourable) comparisons, so having it not be a carbon-copy of the original just makes sense. Still, without the Heckerling-penned slang, pom-pom hair scrunchies, and references to Alaia bags ... is it still Clueless?