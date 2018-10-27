Hit a Halloween party and you're bound to see at least one person dressed up in the iconic plaid worn by the characters of Amy Heckerling's 1995 teen comedy Clueless. The Alicia Silverstone-starring movie, about a Bel-Air princess who attempts to pull an Emma on the love life of her new gal pal Tai (Brittany Murphy), is a cult favourite, and these days, it's partially so beloved because it induces major '90s nostalgia.
So... how the heck could a Clueless remake work, and still retain what's so fun about the original? I, umm, have no idea, but that's not stopping Paramount from reportedly putting a remake of Clueless in the works.
According to Deadline, the remake of Clueless is in early development at the studio, and right now it's unclear whether this new version will update the story from the '90s to modern-day.
It seems inevitable that the film will change the setting in some capacity, be it the time period or location. (Perhaps Cher is an Upper East Side princess, a la Blair Waldorf?) The film will definitely draw (potentially unfavourable) comparisons, so having it not be a carbon-copy of the original just makes sense. Still, without the Heckerling-penned slang, pom-pom hair scrunchies, and references to Alaia bags... is it still Clueless?
My inclination is to be skeptical of this new version, but it's worth noting that the upcoming film does have some big names behind it. Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver — the first Black woman to pen a movie that grossed over $100 million in the US — will produce the film. Marquita Robinson, of girl wrestling squad Netflix series Glow, will write the feature.
With two talented ladies behind the new Clueless, maybe we're wrong to be suspicious. After all, if there's a new Clueless in the works, it means that Saoirse Ronan and Zendaya can finally get a chance to step into Cher and Dionne's pumps
