Hit a Halloween party and you're bound to see at least one person dressed up in the iconic plaid worn by the characters of Amy Heckerling's 1995 teen comedy Clueless. The Alicia Silverstone-starring movie, about a Bel-Air princess who attempts to pull an Emma on the love life of her new gal pal Tai (Brittany Murphy), is a cult favourite, and these days, it's partially so beloved because it induces major '90s nostalgia.