Martha Nahar, 24, an internal communications officer in London, says that while she does have a husband and stable job (which "feel like quite adult things"), she doesn't have her own property or any "major responsibilities, like a mortgage or children to look after," still has an immature sense of humour and is scared of the future. On the whole, "I don't feel like an adult as I still feel like a lost puppy on most days. As a young person in my early 20s, I still feel like I’m finding my way and I certainly haven’t got my life together," she says, admitting she was "relieved" to read Professor Jones' comments. "It's almost like turning off a pressure cooker and feeling like you can breathe a bit while you figure your life out."