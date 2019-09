The legal age of adulthood in the UK may be 18, but if you pay attention to the traditional markers of maturity peddled by our materialistic culture and society at large, adulthood means home ownership (which has collapsed among 25 to 34-year-olds ), getting married (which we're having to delay, often because of the spiralling cost of weddings ) and having children (which we're also being priced out of ). But are any of these definitions enough in themselves? Beyond material purchases and jokes about 'adulting' (and the 'correct' number of towels to own ) loved by millennials, is an unavoidable fact: that having any (or even all) of these things won't automatically make you feel like an adult (just as scoring a top job won't necessarily stop you from feeling like an imposter ). Arguably, becoming an 'adult' should be considered more of an internal, psychological shift.