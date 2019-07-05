Meghan Markle may still be on maternity leave, but that didn’t stop her from making an appearance at Wimbledon on Thursday to cheer for her close friend Serena Williams, who was competing in the second round of the tennis tournament. The Duchess of Sussex arrived at the event wearing a relaxed look that was decidedly old-school Meghan: dark wash jeans, a black top, and a white pinstriped blazer.
But her accessories — black sunnies, a Panama-style hat, and chic black heels — that really elevated the ensemble. The new mom was also spotted donning a delicate diamond necklace with a tiny “A” pendant. The jewelry choice was almost certainly a nod to Archie, her two-month-old son with Prince Harry. The blog Meghan’s Mirror, which closely follows and verifies the sartorial picks of the duchess, has yet to confirm details about the necklace. However, it did report that Meghan’s hat is from Madewell and her sunglasses are by Finlay London, one of her favorite eyewear brands.
Meghan is practically a regular at Wimbledon. Last year, she attended the tourney alongside her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, stepping out in a blue-and-white striped shirt and wide-legged trousers, both from Ralph Lauren. Back in 2016, right around the time when she began dating Prince Harry, she attended Wimbledon wearing — what do you know — dark sunglasses and a white straw hat. Most recently, Meghan took a cue from her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, and gave her three-stone engagement ring a modern update. She transformed her gold banded ring into a glittering micro pavé design.
If you're looking to channel Meghan's initial pendant necklace for yourself, check out a few of the similar picks we've rounded up ahead.
