Sometimes, it seems like Target can actually predict our shopping habits. The seasonal sales on jumbo plastic bins are perfectly timed to when we're Marie Kondo-ing our closets, and we can stock up on flatware and nail polish during the flash promos offered all year long. And right now, as you're topping up your beach bag with scrunchies and sunscreen for 4th of July weekend, Target is offering a major incentive to stock up on the latter.
This week only, if you add $25 worth of sun-care products to your virtual Target shopping cart, you'll get a $5 gift card for free — just for shopping for what you were going to buy anyway.
If you haven't scrolled (or strolled IRL) through the skin-care aisles of Target in a while, let us be the first to tell you that the selection is incredible. From clean, mineral-based tinted sunscreens that won't clog your pores to jumbo bottles designed to be slathered (and re-slathered) over your whole body — and every brand from Neutrogena to Blue Lizard and Sun Bum — you can find the exact formula that fits your sunscreen preference.
Per Target's budget-friendly initiative, every tube, bottle, and body spray you'll find is pretty affordable, so we recommend buying your favorites in bulk. When your sunscreen total hits $25, you'll be gifted that free $5 Target gift card at checkout — which will magically cover the 2-pack of scrunchies that's also in your basket.
