H&M's Latest Collab Will Be On Beaches Everywhere This Season

Eliza Huber
Photo: H&M.
Throughout the industry (and beyond) H&M is known for their designer collaborations. Their first was a collection designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld — and it sold out in seconds. Then there was that top secret Giambattista Valli couture capsule that damn near broke the internet. And while their latest collaboration isn't quite as luxurious as a tulle gown on the Cannes red carpet, that doesn't make it any less perfect.
In preparation for a summer of weekend beach trips and poolside hangouts, H&M teamed up with lingerie and swimwear brand, Love Stories to create a 29-piece collection of bikinis, one-pieces, pool cover-ups, and more.
“This flirtatious mix and match swimwear collection is the perfect choice for lounging by the pool or having fun at the beach to casually slipping into a tunic and heading straight to meet friends," says Maria Östblom, Head of Design Womenswear at H&M. And she isn't kidding. No matter where your summer vacation takes you, you can count on H&M x Love Stories to have an outfit for every occasion.
So, before this collection sells out like history proves it will, take a peak at all 29 pieces in the slideshow ahead.
