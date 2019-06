Throughout the industry (and beyond) H&M is known for their designer collaborations. Their first was a collection designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld — and it sold out in seconds. Then there was that top secret Giambattista Valli couture capsule that damn near broke the internet. And while their latest collaboration isn't quite as luxurious as a tulle gown on the Cannes red carpet , that doesn't make it any less perfect.