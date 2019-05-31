Packing for your first vacation of the season is no easy task. There's far too many summer dresses and jumpsuits to bring with you to pack lightly, am I right? In my humble opinion, the best way to tackle the first pack of the summer is to trust the masters. And who knows travel better than a supermodel, someone who travels more times a year than most of us do in our lifetimes? Enter Maria Borges. The woman who walked in every Victoria's Secret Fashion Show since 2013 and reportedly calls Riccardo Tisci "godfather" is no stranger to fashion and travel.
To get to the bottom of the mystery that is packing for summer vacation, we sat down with the international supermodel and Instagram maven following her recent Grecian getaway with Net-A-Porter. From her affinity for "packing away her entire house" to the one swimsuit style she can't travel without, here's the fool-proof packing formula Maria used while prepping for a week in Greece.
Plan your outfits in advance.
One of the biggest mistakes you can make when traveling is failing to plan your outfits ahead of time. Maria starts off her packing sessions by styling her looks first. "I like to see what's in, what's trending right now, so I can always look stylish," Maria tells Refinery29. She goes on to tell us that despite seeking out trends, she prefers to "play it safe and ensure that she has everything she needs to pick the perfect outfit."
One pieces are your best friend.
In the case of this trip, her "inspiration was a mix between royalty chic" and dressing comfortably. And from the looks of it, she succeeded in both. "My two must-pack items were these mini dresses from Jacquemus because I love the ease and comfort of a one piece and how the short silhouette shows off my legs." One pieces are a packer’s dream because they take up less space in your suitcase and they feel as effortless as they look.
The one thing you should overpack? Swimwear.
But in the end, there's only one thing you really need on a summer vacation: bikinis. "I always overpack bikinis, but honestly, I usually end up wearing the same one the entire trip." "My favorite swimsuit silhouette would have to be high waisted bikinis and one-pieces (preferably Brazilian-style)," she goes on to tell us. "I like a very sexy, very beautiful bikini."
