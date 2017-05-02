What You Didn't Know About Maria Borges' Victoria's Secret Afro

I believe in the beauty of diversity and the empowering message that a girl who started from the bottom can be an international beauty symbol and be a living proof that our dreams are valid, and the future ahead of us is bright. ??✨ — Maria Borges, press release from L'Oréal Paris.

A post shared by MARIA BORGES (@iammariaborges) on Mar 1, 2017 at 8:38am PST