This Brand Is Putting Color First Over Minimalism—& We're Obsessed

It's nearly impossible not to sip the marketing Kool-Aid and judge beauty products by their packaging, despite knowing some of the best ones come in the least attractive bottles. I'm certainly guilty of reaching for the minimalist, millennial jar or the mini work of art in lipstick form, too. But at the end of the day, I know the cliché is true: It's what's on the inside that counts.
Which is why I love Black Opal — for the variety of base shades deep enough to cover my end of the spectrum (I have dark brown skin with warm undertones) and the ultra-shiny, highly-pigmented Color Splurge Patent Lips line — but wouldn't necessarily include the brand in an Instagram flat lay.
Until now. Black Opal has unveiled a genius refresh of its 23-year-old line, complete with a new logo and packaging that puts color front and center. Creatures of habit have nothing to fear, though: The luxe formulas remain the same.
Ahead, see some of the standouts from the revamped line.