Just like the sun's rise and fall, you can always depend on Lupita Nyong'o to serve you a look for the Met Gala. We're still talking about her sculptural, African-inspired updo from last year's fete, along with her purple hair from 2014. And this year was (no surprise) another one for the books.
Nyong'o looked radiant in an orange off-the-shoulder Prada gown with a feathered neckline. But with all due respect to Miuccia, we've got to give a huge high five to her glam squad: Vernon François on hair, and Nick Barose on makeup. Nyong'o hit the carpet in a high textured updo with a slicked back base. Not to mention, the prettiest pastel ombré lids you've ever seen.
François took us behind the scenes to see exactly how it all came together. Check it out, ahead.