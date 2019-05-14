Hannah Brown Wore $525 Worth Of Makeup For Her Bachelorette Premiere

It wasn't that long ago that Hannah Brown was a contestant on The Bachelor competing for Colton Underwood's heart. Lucky for Brown, it was her blindsiding exit on Underwood's season that landed her a spot as ABC's next Bachelorette — and after last night's premiere, we don't think the former Miss Alabama USA will let us down.
Unlike most of the show's premieres in the past, Brown's first rose ceremony was an exciting one. It had a social media-driven cheating scandal, two pilots, and a glowing makeup look fit for a former beauty queen. Knowing how open she's been about her acne struggle, we've been eager to check out the rest of Brown's routine — and the show's makeup artist, Gina Modica, delivered with a lengthy Instagram post this afternoon.
Ahead, every makeup product Modica used on Brown for her first big night as the Bachelorette.
